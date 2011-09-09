More revenue for Vinton

Vinton Town Council members held a budget hearing Friday, Sept. 9. As the new fiscal year nears, the town will be sitting comfortably on its financial cushion.

Mayor Kenneth O. Stinson said Vinton's financial situation is due to the hard work from employees in the town and the town council.

"When we got to the end we saw where we're going to have a surplus," Stinson said.

Stinson said the extra money will really help out the town.

"Upgrade our infrastructure," he said. "We have a lot of pipes and things that are very old we just want to get them back up to snuff."

And Stinson said he wants to thank the employees in town because without their hard work, the town would not be in its current financial state.

"We were able to give the employees fifty cents per hour across the board raise and that's very deserving. Out employees deserve it because they do a great job for the town of Vinton," Stinson said.

