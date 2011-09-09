Louisiana State Treasurer John Kennedy on state budget

Louisiana State Treasurer, John Kennedy spoke to Lake Charles Chamber of Commerce. Kennedy spoke of the state budget.

He spoke of creating jobs by encouraging small business men and women to grow their business or for people to start a business.

Kennedy spoke about giving money for "real infrastructure" like roads, bridges, ports, and airports. He said that doing so will create 49,000 permanent jobs.

As far as higher education, Kennedy does not agree with raising tuition. He says the state has more than enough money to handle what they need to do.

