Additional drug arrests in DeQuincy

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:



DeQuincy – Yesterday, investigators with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations and the DeQuincy Police Department arrested two DeQuincy residents on drug charges. These arrests are the result of an ongoing joint investigation between the Louisiana State Police and the DeQuincy Police Department.

Investigators arrested 34-year-old Jeremy D. Brummett of DeQuincy for attempting to illegally obtain a controlled dangerous substance. Brummett is currently on probation in Louisiana and is wanted by authorities in Oregon for drug offenses. Brummett was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

Investigators also arrested 24-year-old Antoine E. Zeno, Jr. of DeQuincy for distributing methamphetamine. Zeno sold methamphetamine to an undercover police officer. Zeno was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

Investigators with the Louisiana State Police and the DeQuincy Police Department are continuing their joint investigation into illegal drug manufacturing and distribution in the DeQuincy area.