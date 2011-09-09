C.A.T. Team makes a cocaine bust on I-10 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

C.A.T. Team makes a cocaine bust on I-10

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

 

Lake Charles, LA – On September 8 at approximately 10:00 p.m., Cpl. Kevin Hoover and Cpl. Chris Johnson with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) observed an SUV and a car traveling together east on I-10 near mile marker 7.  After observing both vehicles commit traffic violations, Cpl. Hoover and Cpl. Johnson conducted traffic stops on both vehicles. 

An investigation revealed the driver of the SUV, Leonard A. Harris, 40, 670 Parkchester Drive, Columbus, GA, and the driver and passenger of the car, Shirley L. Epps, 35, 2135 Hunter Court, Columbus, GA, and Jeffery W. Fluellen, 39, 11374 Warm Springs Road, Midlan, GA, were traveling together from Houston to Columbus, Georgia, although both parties claimed to be traveling alone.

When Cpl. Hoover spoke with Harris, the driver of the SUV, he began to act suspiciously. After receiving permission to search the SUV from Harris, Cpl. Hoover allowed his K9 "Mako" to conduct a free air sniff of the air around the SUV.  Mako alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the rear of the SUV near the spare tire.  Cpl. Hoover climbed under the SUV and observed tooling marks on the spare tire.  He continued to remove the spare tire from under the SUV and noticed the weight difference and heard a rattle inside of the rim when he shook the tire.  After removing the tire from the rim, Cpl. Hoover located four bundles of powder cocaine.  The cocaine weighed a total of five pounds and has an approximate street value of $150,000.

Harris, Fluellen, and Epps were arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and all charged with possession of CDS II (cocaine) over 400 grams.   

Judge David Ritchie set each of their bonds at $400,000.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly