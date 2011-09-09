9/11 Commemoration to be held in Lake Charles on Sunday

It's hard for many Americans to believe that ten years has gone by since the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001.

But the 10th anniversary is a time during which many Americans will reflect on what happened that day and how it has changed America.

And the City of Lake Charles will hold a program from six to seven Sunday evening at the nine eleven memorial at the civic center to commemorate the anniversary.

Maintenance crews are giving special attention to their work so the grounds will look picture perfect for Sunday-- the 10th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001. It's important to crew member Charles lively who will take time to reflect on that day. Says worker Charles Lively, "This is a special time and this is a special area to remember the fallen veterans and also fallen officers that were on duty."

Lake Charles' commemoration will take place at the 9/11 memorial at the civic center.--a memorial Mayor Randy Roach explains is rich in symbolism. "This memorial that we constructed here was constructed with a piece of limestone from the Pentagon that was damaged on the day of September 11 and then also two steel I beams from the World Trade Center that we were able to obtain through the City of New York."

He explains the multi colored border around the memorial. "We also have the ribbon of souls. Each piece of stained glass represents the life of a person who was killed that day, on September 11. But then on the other side of that is a series of clay tiles and the clay tiles bear the hand prints, thumb prints, finger prints of children and adults from our community and it represents the connection between Lake Charles and the people who lost their lives that day. And they'll always be a part of us and we'll always be a part of them."

And the area has a personal connection to the terrorist attacks as two native sons were among those who died that day. The piece of limestone from the Pentagon honors their memory-- Russ Keene who died at the World Trade Center and Kevin Yokum at the Pentagon.

Also, Calcasieu police jurors encourage residents to observe a moment of remembrance for victims and events which took place on 9/11. All are asked to stop work or other activity for one minute beginning at noon on Sunday, September 11.

Also, first responders, such as fire and police departments and churches are asked to salute the occasion by sounding sirens and bells.

Again, the Lake Charles program is from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday on Bord du Lac Drive at the Civic Center.

The U.S. Senate originally introduced the effort to call on all Americans to come together as a nation to morn the loss of lives and loved ones that fateful day.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.