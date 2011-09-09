Saints Come up Short in Opener vs. Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers came out on top in a

memorable opening-night duel with Drew Brees and the Green Bay

Packers came up with a goal-line stand on the final play of the

game to beat the New Orleans Saints 42-34 on Thursday night.

Packers rookie Randall Cobb caught a touchdown from Rodgers and

ran a kickoff back 108 yards for a score in the third quarter -

tying an NFL record for the longest kickoff return in history.

Rodgers threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns. Brees threw

for 419 yards and three touchdowns, including a late touchdown to

Jimmy Graham that cut the lead to 8 with 2:15 left.

After a Green Bay punt, Brees marched the Saints to the Packers

9-yard line and spiked the ball with 3 seconds left. Green Bay's

A.J. Hawk was called for pass interference and the ball was placed

at the 1.

The Packers swarmed rookie Mark Ingram, and the game was over.