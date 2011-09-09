Saints Come up Short in Opener vs. Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers came out on top in a
memorable opening-night duel with Drew Brees and the Green Bay
Packers came up with a goal-line stand on the final play of the
game to beat the New Orleans Saints 42-34 on Thursday night.
Packers rookie Randall Cobb caught a touchdown from Rodgers and
ran a kickoff back 108 yards for a score in the third quarter -
tying an NFL record for the longest kickoff return in history.
Rodgers threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns. Brees threw
for 419 yards and three touchdowns, including a late touchdown to
Jimmy Graham that cut the lead to 8 with 2:15 left.
After a Green Bay punt, Brees marched the Saints to the Packers
9-yard line and spiked the ball with 3 seconds left. Green Bay's
A.J. Hawk was called for pass interference and the ball was placed
at the 1.
The Packers swarmed rookie Mark Ingram, and the game was over.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.