Qualifying Ends: Ronnie Johns Senator-Elect

Just minutes before qualifying ended a small group gathered at the Calcasieu Courthouse--candidates and supporters counting down the minutes to see if they would be elected to office without opposition.

When the clock struck 5 p.m. one of those unopposed was Ronnie Johns-- who will replace Willie Mount in the state senate. Mount had reached her term limit and is running for tax assessor.

Johns thanks the people of District 27 for having confidence in him. "I'm deeply humbled to be elected to the senate without opposition. I've been all over Senate District 27 meeting with people, listening to them and I think they understand that I've got their concerns at heart and I really look forward to the next four years. We've got a great delegation and I look forward to working with them."

Johns will be sworn in in January. For a complete list of who qualified click here.

