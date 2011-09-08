Report:LSU's Shepard Back for WVU

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A person familiar with the situation

says suspended LSU receiver Russell Shepard will be eligible to

return for the Tigers' fourth game of the season when the Tigers

play at West Virginia.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of

anonymity because the NCAA has not announced its decision to cap

Shepard's punishment at three games.

Shepard, a starter, was suspended before LSU's season opener

against Oregon for breaking an NCAA rule that bars discussing

ongoing investigations with teammates. The probe concerns the

relationship scouting service provider and purported street agent

Willie Lyles has had with LSU and a number of other schools.

LSU plays on Saturday against Northwestern State and next week

at Mississippi State.

The three-game suspension was first reported by Tiger Sports

Digest.