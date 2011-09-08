Report:LSU's Shepard Back for WVU

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A person familiar with the situation
says suspended LSU receiver Russell Shepard will be eligible to
return for the Tigers' fourth game of the season when the Tigers
play at West Virginia.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of
anonymity because the NCAA has not announced its decision to cap
Shepard's punishment at three games.
Shepard, a starter, was suspended before LSU's season opener
against Oregon for breaking an NCAA rule that bars discussing
ongoing investigations with teammates. The probe concerns the
relationship scouting service provider and purported street agent
Willie Lyles has had with LSU and a number of other schools.
LSU plays on Saturday against Northwestern State and next week
at Mississippi State.
The three-game suspension was first reported by Tiger Sports
Digest.
