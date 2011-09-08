Lake Charles bound plane lands in Sulphur by mistake

It happened again. Passengers aboard a Continental Express plane bound for Lake Charles were delayed after the plane landed outside of Sulphur by mistake Wednesday night.

The aircraft landed at Southland Field outside Sulphur instead. Sam Larsh, airport manager tells 7News the plane, coming from Houston, was scheduled to land at 10:30 p.m.

"This has happened here three times in the last 15 years or so," Larsh said. "It's an easy mistake to make."

The Lake Charles and Southland Field runways are the same layout and both Lake Charles Regional and Southland Field are the same latitude, but different longitudes according to Larsh.

"The runways again are based on prevailing winds, so airports in this area all have similar runway headings," he said.

The air traffic control tower at Lake Charles Regional is not staffed after 10 p.m., which may have added to the confusion, officials said.

The aircraft was still parked at Southland Field Thursday morning and was returned to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston Thursday afternoon.

