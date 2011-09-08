Stabbing suspect arrested

Calcasieu Sheriff's Deputies arrested 42 year old John Wayne Lemon Thursday night. He was wanted for allegedly stabbing another man inside a mobile home off Corbina Road around ten last night. Authorities have not said what lot number. But Sheriff Tony Mancuso says Lemon stabbed the victim multiple times and fled the scene before deputies arrived.

The sheriff says Lemon's last known address was on Ernest Street but they don't think he lives there any more. The sheriff believes he's a vagrant. At this point details are not available on what may have been the motive for the stabbing but the sheriff says there was no forced entry. He believes the victim and suspect were acquaintances. "We believe an argument took place and we're going to try to put the pieces together based on the information we gather throughout the investigation."

Mancuso says Lemon does have a number of arrests in his criminal history in both Louisiana and Arkansas--including resisting an officer and a domestic dispute.

The sheriff says the victim underwent surgery last night and at last word, was in intensive care.

