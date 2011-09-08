Stabbing suspect arrested - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Stabbing suspect arrested

Calcasieu Sheriff's Deputies arrested 42 year old John Wayne Lemon Thursday night. He was wanted for allegedly stabbing another man inside a mobile home off Corbina Road around ten last night. Authorities have not said what lot number. But Sheriff Tony Mancuso says Lemon stabbed the victim multiple times and fled the scene before deputies arrived.

The sheriff says Lemon's last known address was on Ernest Street but they don't think he lives there any more. The sheriff believes he's a vagrant. At this point details are not available on what may have been the motive for the stabbing but the sheriff says there was no forced entry. He believes the victim and suspect were acquaintances. "We believe an argument took place and we're going to try to put the pieces together based on the information we gather throughout the investigation."

Mancuso says Lemon does have a number of arrests in his criminal history in both Louisiana and Arkansas--including resisting an officer and a domestic dispute.

The sheriff says the victim underwent surgery last night and at last word, was in intensive care.

 Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly