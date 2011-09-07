Miles Welcomes Aggies to SEC

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - LSU coach Les Miles says he would like
to see Texas A&M join the Southeastern Conference, but that part of
him will be sad to see some traditional Big 12 Conference rivalries
disappear.
The SEC has approved the addition of Texas A&M, but legal
hurdles may stand in the way of the Aggies leaving the Big 12.
Miles says LSU and the entire SEC will benefit from having more
of their games followed by fans in Texas and covered by media
outlets in that state.
The coach said Wednesday he also envisions a trend toward
"mega-conferences" based less on geography and more on TV
markets. Miles says college football will still thrive because of
fan loyalty to their own schools, but some great old rivalries and
traditions will be lost.
