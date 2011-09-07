Miles Welcomes Aggies to SEC

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - LSU coach Les Miles says he would like

to see Texas A&M join the Southeastern Conference, but that part of

him will be sad to see some traditional Big 12 Conference rivalries

disappear.

The SEC has approved the addition of Texas A&M, but legal

hurdles may stand in the way of the Aggies leaving the Big 12.

Miles says LSU and the entire SEC will benefit from having more

of their games followed by fans in Texas and covered by media

outlets in that state.

The coach said Wednesday he also envisions a trend toward

"mega-conferences" based less on geography and more on TV

markets. Miles says college football will still thrive because of

fan loyalty to their own schools, but some great old rivalries and

traditions will be lost.