Murder victim battered years before she was killed - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Murder victim battered years before she was killed

Calcasieu District Attorney John DeRosier expects the suspect in Sunday's double murder to eventually face charges for First Degree Murder.

And it's not the first time Mauricio Cumbrera has been arrested for domestic violence. Four years ago Cumbrera faced prosecution for violence against his wife and one of her daughters. But DeRosier says when the women insisted they did not want to go forward with charges the case was dismissed.  Anna Marie Trahan and her daughter Julia Ann Landry were allegedly gunned down Sunday by Anna's husband, Mauricio Cumbrera.

DeRosier says in 2007 Anna and one of her daughters, Jessica, were the victim of violence at the hands of her Cumbrera but that the two filed affidavits saying they did not wish for the case to go forward. "That case somehow got resolved in a way that once they signed the waivers it was rejected by the division in which it was being prosecuted."

DeRosier says around that time his office adopted a policy to prosecute such cases even if victims do not wish to go forward,  unless the alleged assailant successfully completes a six month pre-trial program. "In theory we have a victim who is saying don't prosecute this person and we're saying yes we will unless this person completes a domestic violence, anger management program and shows us that there will not be another case of significant domestic violence."

He says sticking to that policy may save lives in similar situations in the future. DeRosier says such violence against women and children must stop.  His advice to those in a relationship with a violent person:  "Anytime you have become a victim of significant domestic violence, get out of that relationship or get help either for yourself or for the person who is the batterer or both."

Though DeRosier expects Cumbrera to eventually be prosecuted for first degree murder, he says it's premature to say whether they will pursue a death sentence for him. Cumbrera is in jail with bond set at $300,000.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved

 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly