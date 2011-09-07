Westlake chemical leak secured

The following is a news release from the Louisiana dept. of Environmental Quality

Release at Louisiana Pigment Company in Westlake secured

BATON ROUGE – A shelter in place was called for the City of Sulphur's Waste Water Treatment Facility and Animal Control facility today at approximately 10:30 a.m. because of a release of an unknown amount of Titanium Tetrachloride from Louisiana Pigment Company in Westlake. The leak was reportedly from a hole in a process line and has since been stopped. The cause of the release is still under investigation. The chemical did not get off site.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality responded and reported the site to be secure. The leak was stopped by 12:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

