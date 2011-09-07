DeRidder Crash on Highway 171

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A crash involving two vehicles on Highway 171 sends one man to the hospital.

DeRidder Police say around 7 Tuesday night, a white vehicle was traveling south on the highway in the turning lane. Police say he was seen speeding. Police tried to catch up with him but before they could, the car rear ended a pick up truck.

When the truck was hit, it spun out, went into reverse and ended up crashing into the porch of a nearby residence. No word on how much damage was done to the house. The truck driver was treated and released.

The car's driver was ejected from the vehicle and airlifted to a Lafayette hospital. His family members have been notified. At last check, there's been no word on the current condition of the car's driver.

