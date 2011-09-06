Astros Down Bucs

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Brett Myers pitched into the eighth inning to

earn his first win in 2½ months and the Houston Astros beat the

Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Myers (4-13) allowed one run and four hits over 7 2-3 innings at

soggy, chilly PNC Park as last-place Houston snapped a four-game

losing streak. The right-hander had lost seven consecutive

decisions since he pitched a four-hitter in a 7-3 victory at the

Los Angeles Dodgers on June 17.

Humberto Quintero had three RBIs and Jimmy Paredes finished with

three hits for the Astros, who have four of their last five against

Pittsburgh but are 2-9 in their past 11 against everyone else.

Ryan Doumit homered for Pittsburgh, which has lost two of three

and seven of 10.