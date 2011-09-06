Astros Down Bucs

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Brett Myers pitched into the eighth inning to
earn his first win in 2½ months and the Houston Astros beat the
Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Myers (4-13) allowed one run and four hits over 7 2-3 innings at
soggy, chilly PNC Park as last-place Houston snapped a four-game
losing streak. The right-hander had lost seven consecutive
decisions since he pitched a four-hitter in a 7-3 victory at the
Los Angeles Dodgers on June 17.
Humberto Quintero had three RBIs and Jimmy Paredes finished with
three hits for the Astros, who have four of their last five against
Pittsburgh but are 2-9 in their past 11 against everyone else.
Ryan Doumit homered for Pittsburgh, which has lost two of three
and seven of 10.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.