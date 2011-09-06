Over 200,000 gallons of water dropped on Caddo wildfires

The following is a news release from Governor Bobby Jindal's office.

La. National Guard Drops Over 200,000 Gallons of Water on Caddo Parish Wildfires

BATON ROUGE – Governor Bobby Jindal said today that the Louisiana National Guard has dropped more than 200,000 gallons of water as part of aerial operations to suppress wildfires in Caddo Parish.

Governor Jindal deployed six UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to Caddo Parish to assist the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry as they fight multiple wildfires in the area.

Governor Jindal said, "We will continue to help combat the fires so our people and property are not in harm's way. The Louisiana National Guard always stands ready to help our people in natural or man-made disasters and they are working tirelessly to help put these fires out."

"The Louisiana National Guard is prepared to do whatever is necessary to suppress the fires in Caddo Parish and be successful in our mission," said Maj. Gen. Bennett C. Landreneau, adjutant general of the LANG. "Our pilots and air crews conducting the operations are seeing significant results in suppressing the fires since beginning air drops this morning."

The LANG continues to drop water on hot spots to ensure fires do not jump over the containment breaks. The helicopters are using helibuckets—large buckets carrying water suspended by cable—to assist the department of Agriculture and Forestry with the suppression of the wild fires.

