Cowboys Drop Two Spots in Latest Poll

Philadelphia, PA (Sports Network) - Upsets over Bowl Subdivision teams propelled Richmond and Sacramento State to the biggest moves in The Sports Network/Fathead.com FCS Top 25 on Monday.

Richmond, which on Saturday posted its third win over Duke since 2006 - 23-21 - improved seven spots from No. 16 in the preseason poll to No. 9 after the first week of games.

Sacramento State, which edged Oregon State, 29-28, on a 2-point conversion in overtime Saturday, rose 12 spots from No. 24 in the preseason poll to No. 12.

Preseason No. 1 Eastern Washington also played up to the FBS level, but fell three points short against Washington. Still, the defending FCS national champion Eagles remained a prohibitive top choice in the poll which is selected by a national panel of sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries.

The Eagles collected 111 of the 150 first-place votes and 3,653 points.

Georgia Southern moved up two spots to No. 2, gaining 29 first-place votes after its win over Southern Conference rival Samford. The Eagles were followed by No. 3 Appalachian State (0-1), No. 4 Northern Iowa (0-1) and No. 5 William & Mary (0-1).

Sixteen teams in the Preseason Top 25 - and 38 FCS programs nationally - opened their season against FBS competition. Only Richmond, from CAA Football, and Sacramento State, from the Big Sky Conference, pulled upsets.

Both teams received three first-place votes. Both likely also have shifted back to a business mode as they begin the second week of games.

"I just think the next step is we just have to go back to work," Richmond interim head coach Wayne Lineburg said Monday, perhaps summing up Sacramento State's week ahead as well. "We got, obviously, a very good win for our program. We need to get back to work this week and get our whole focus to be 2-0, be better than we were last week. Most of the time the most improvement comes between your first and second games."

Montana State (0-1) was No. 6 in the poll and followed in the Top 10 by No. 7 Wofford (1-0), No. 8 Delaware (0-1), Richmond and No. 10 Jacksonville State (1-0).

Next up were No. 11 North Dakota State (1-0), Sacramento State, No. 13 New Hampshire (0-1), No. 14 Lehigh (1-0), No. 15 Montana (0-1), No. 16 Stephen F. Austin (1-0), No. 17 Southern Illinois (1-0), No. 18 Central Arkansas (1-0), No. 19 James Madison (0-1) and No. 20 Villanova (0-1).

Rounding out the Top 25 were No. 21 Massachusetts (1-0), No. 22 McNeese State (0-1), No. 23 Chattanooga (0-1), No. 24 Liberty (0-1) and No. 25 Bethune- Cookman (1-0), which was unranked in the preseason.

Interestingly, Bethune-Cookman replaced Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference rival South Carolina State in the Top 25. South Carolina State, which had the most votes among teams outside the rankings, will visit Bethune-Cookman in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Saturday. Bethune-Cookman beat the Bulldogs last season to end their 21-game conference winning streak.

During the regular season the Top 25 will be released every Monday afternoon, except for the final weekend of games, when it will be released Sunday morning, Nov. 20, due to its use as an official tool by the NCAA Division I Football Committee in selecting the 20-team playoff field later that day.