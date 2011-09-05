Houston man arrested following I-10 chase

A 28 year old Houston man was taken into custody Monday following a high speed chase on I-10 that ended near Lacassine.

Troopers said it began shortly after 1 p.m. when they saw Lane Clayton Lee II speeding near Westlake. The man appeared to be driving with one foot hanging out of the drivers side window, troopers said.

Authorities chased Lee until spikes were deployed to stop the car.

Lee was taken into custody for speeding, reckless operation, flight from a police officer, resisting a police officer, suspended driver's license and no seatbelt.

He was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.



