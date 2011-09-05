Union members celebrate Labor Day, remember longtime leader

Labor Day 2011 in Southwest Louisiana has a special meaning for at least one group: Member of the Southwest Louisiana Central Trades and Labor Council.

Members celebrated the holiday Monday at Machinists Hall. In addition to the traditional hamburgers and socializing, Union members took time to remember Former Louisiana AFL-CIO leader Victor Bussie. Bussie died Sunday from post-surgery complications. He was 92.

Union members said Bussie was a champion for the working man.