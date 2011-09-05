Man arrested in double homicide near Sulphur

A mother and her daughter are dead and her husband jailed after a domestic dispute turns deadly west of Sulphur. The double murder happened about 7 p.m. last night when shots were fired at a mobile home on Highway 90 west of Sulphur.

Dead are 49 year old Anna Cumbrera and her daughter 31 year old Julia Ann Landry. Anna's husband 50 year old Mauricio Cumbrera is in jail.

Today, all is quiet at the mobile home at 2367 Highway 90 west and the only sign of the violence that erupted the night before is a bullet hole in one of the windows.

But scarcely twelve hours before, it was a different scene, as Calcasieu Sheriff's Deputies began investigating the violent episode that left two women dead.

Next door neighbor James Foster was sitting on steps and smoking a cigar when suddenly he heard a pop and realized he was witness to a shooting. "It looked like the lady reached up and grabbed her chest and started screaming, 'Oh, my God! Oh, my God!' And the next thing I know, see the guy get into his car and he started the car up and she was behind it. And he just started backing up and backed over the top of her and took off on Highway 90 and left going toward Sulphur. There were two little kids there screaming. There was one in the house and one outside with the lady that he ran over. And he just left the kids there. Left them pretty much to fend for themselves."

Not much later 50 year old Mauricio Cumbrera made a 911 call saying he was in the parking lot of Kroger on 12th street. Deputies say he told the 911 operator he had done something bad and was going to kill himself. He was apprehended by Lake Charles Police and booked on two counts of 2nd degree murder. Said Sheriff Tony Mancuso, "When deputies arrived there was a female lying on the ground outside the trailer. They went inside to search the trailer and found a female inside. Both were deceased. What appears to be a weapon involved was recovered, we did find a gun on the scene. We have not officially received the coroner's report but it is believed that that gun was used in this particular instance. He did confess last night and he's being held in the Calcasieu Parish Jail."

Mancuso says Mauricio Cumbrera has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1988 and including convictions for assault and robbery in New York as well as arrests in Texas and Louisiana.

The children at the home are in custody of other family members.

The following is a press release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

CPSO ARRESTS MAN IN SULPHUR DOUBLE HOMICIDE

Lake Charles –

Around 7:00 last night, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a mobile home at 2343 Highway 90W in Sulphur after receiving a 911 call. When deputies arrived they discovered a mother,

Anna Cumbrera, 49, and her daughter, Julia Ann Landry, 31, fatally wounded. They are both believed to have lived at the mobile home with the suspect, Mauricio G. Cumbrera, 50.

Mauricio Cumbrera fled the scene before deputies arrived and a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) was issued for him. He was later apprehended by police in Lake Charles after he made a 911 call

around 8:30 p.m. saying he was in the parking lot of Kroger's on 12th St. He told the 911 operator he had done something bad and was going to kill himself.

Cumbrera was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with two counts of 2nd degree murder.

