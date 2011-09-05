BooZoo Chavis Labor Day celebration - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BooZoo Chavis Labor Day celebration

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

BooZoo Chavis Labor Day celebration at the Lake Charles Civic Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The celebration starts at 10am CT and will go until 9pm CT tonight.

From Wikipedia:

Born 23 October 1930 in Lake Charles, LA and died 5 May 2001 in Austin, Texas) was a zydeco musician - music created by French speaking Creoles of South-West Louisiana. He was active from 1954 until his death during which time he largely sang and played the accordion. Chavis was also a prolific writer of zydeco songs. Many of his songs have become standards of the zydeco repertoire, in spite of, or perhaps because of, their generally idiosyncratic and quirky construction and subject matter. "If it's wrong, do it wrong, with me," he would tell his band. "If I'm wrong, you wrong, too!" His wife's name was Leona and they had six children, Wilson Jr., Margret, Louanna, Charles, Licia, and Rellis Chavis and had over 20 grandchildren. Boozoo was crowned "The King of Zydeco" in New Orleans in the 1990s. His son Charles was a member of his band at the time.

