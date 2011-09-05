Lake Charles Civic Center headlines K-Ci & JoJo

American Music Awards Winner and Grammy Nominated R&B sensation K-Ci & JoJo were live at the Lake Charles Civic Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Opening act for the event was Jarvis Jacobs singing his SWLA hit "Go Girl". Jacobs works for KPLC in Lake Charles. (Go Girl live performance video included)

Back in 1996, K-Ci and JoJo teamed up for the song "How Could You" for the movie Bulletproof starring Damon Wayans and Adam Sandler. And later on that year, the duo appeared as guest artists in 2Pac's "How do you want it". That song topped the Billboard Hot 100.

A full album was soon released called Love Always. Their third single from that album "All My Life" (which was dedicated to JoJo's daughter) was a phenomenal hit that still resonates with all age groups and across all genres.

In 1999, K-Ci and JoJo recorded "Life" for the soundtrack of the movie Life - starring Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence (song written and produced by R. Kelly).

Music runs in K-Ci and JoJo's family, with vocalist Dave Hollister and Fantasia Barrino - cousins of the brothers.