Holly Beach quiet Labor Day weekend, visit may have saved a life

Labor Day weekend at Holly Beach in Cameron Parish, Louisiana was very quiet compared to the same time last year or even just last weekend.

Businesses and residents believe that the threat of a tropical storm is to blame for the emptiness. However one family was happy to keep their family plans of going to the beach and having holiday fun. They found out yesterday that their home had been damaged by a branch that crashed straight through the bedroom of their 9 year old son.

Some Holly Beach businesses were hurting due to lack of visitors while others simply remained closed.

There were signs up that were sort of "survival plaques" from being hit with both Hurricane Rita and Hurricane Ike.

All hope to be back in the swing of things this time next week - weather permitting.