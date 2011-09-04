CPSO investigating double homicide

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide involving two female victims whom are believed to be a mother and daughter. It happened at a home on Hwy 90 just west of Sulphur.

Deputies and Acadian Ambulance were called to the scene shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday. The EMTs were turned away after the victims were found dead. One of the victims was laying in the front yard.

Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said they have a suspect in custody.

"Based on witness accounts we put out a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) for a vehicle with Texas plates and a description of the suspect Mauricio Cumbrera," said Sheriff Mancuso. "Cumbrera was taken into custody in Lake Charles at the 12th Street Krogers. He called 911 and told operators he had done something bad and was going to kill himself. Lake Charles Police went to Krogers and took him in."

CPSO detectives are now questioning the suspect. At last check no formal charges have been filed. Meanwhile they have not released how the victims were killed or their relationship to the suspect.

Names of the victims will not be released until family and next of kin have been notified.

"We have some witnesses we still need to talk with. I don't want to be premature in giving out any information yet that may not be quiet accurate. Sometimes you get mixed information right off the bat. So we are trying to sort through that and find out and get to the bottom of it," said Mancuso.

