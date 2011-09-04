Cowboys Fall to Jayhawks In Season Opener:42-24

LAWRENCE, KS (KPLC)- The McNeese State Cowboys dropped their season opener to the Kansas Jayhawks 42-24 on Saturday.

While Cody Stroud took the first snap for the Pokes, Riley Dodge also saw a good amount of playing time.

"I saw some good things," McNeese head coach Matt Viator said. "Some penalties cost us 11 points in that first half, but I like the competitive spirit of our guys. We competed to the end."

Of his two quarterbacks, Viator said, "both played good. They are so competitive."

Stroud completed 22 of 27 passes for 218 yards and a td and Dodge hitting on nine of 14 for 107 yards and a score and leading the team in rushing with 45 yards.

In the receiving end, Darius Carey led with seven receptions for 73 yards while Champlain Babin caught five passes for 108 yards and a score. Babin totaled 206 all-purpose yards as he also returned kicks for 80 yards and rushed for 18 yards.

Defensively, Malcolm Bronson led the team with nine tackles and Terence Cahee had eight along with a sack.

McNeese's scoring came on a 26 yard field goal by Josh Lewis, on a 14 yard pass from Stroud to Babin, on a 32 yard pass from Dodge to Wes Briscoe and on a one yard run by Stroud.

The Cowboys totaled 420 offensive yards, 95 rushing and 325 passing. Kansas had 447 yards, 301 rushing and 146 passing.