Governor Jindal: State Continues to Respond to Tropical Storm Lee

The following is a news release from the Office of the Governor:



BATON ROUGE – Governor Jindal's office released the following information today on the state's efforts to continue to respond to the effects of Tropical Storm Lee.

"We continue to encourage Louisianians to stay alert and monitor local weather conditions in their area. We have severe weather warnings and tornado warnings in effect for parts of the state and residents everywhere need to use extreme caution, especially if driving in the wind and rain. Tropical Storm Lee is moving slowly, as expected, and we are already seeing flooded roads and other effects from rising water levels throughout South Louisiana.

"We have deployed Louisiana National Guard liaisons to Terrebonne and Plaquemines Parishes in order to help immediately respond to any emergency needs the parishes may have. Additional Guard liaisons are on standby to assist other parishes as they may need Guardsmen to help respond to flooding.

"We have more than 25 Wildlife and Fisheries vessels, 24 LDWF vehicles, an ATV and a fuel truck available as needed for response efforts. LDWF has 225 agents ready to assist parishes with flood fighting efforts, and the LDWF mobile command unit along with three fuel trailers are also on standby.

"We continue to lean forward and respond to this storm as needed. We know that in any kind of disaster, we must prepare for the worst even while we hope for the best."

Road Closures

DOTD is reporting multiple closures in Southeast Louisiana due to flooding and high winds. Citizens are urged to check DOTD's 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org for the latest information. Closures include:

• Louisiana highway 1 is closed to traffic south of the Golden Meadow Floodgate due to high water.

• US 90 at the floodgate to Chef Pass is closed to traffic due to tidal flooding.

• US 11 is closed to traffic at Irish Bayou due to tidal flooding.

• DOTD has closed the Ostrica and Empire locks due to tropical storm force winds.

• US 51 (Frontage Rd.) is closed to traffic south of Ruddock due to flooding.

• The Plaquemine Ferry is currently shut down due to high winds

• The Danzinger, Judge Seeber and Yscloskey bridges are currently closed to marine traffic in the Greater New Orleans area, but open to vehicular traffic.

DOTD urges motorists to use extra caution when traveling on roadways during hazardous weather conditions and to stay off the roads whenever possible. Motorists should drive slowly and carefully, and avoid driving while distracted.

Parish Response Efforts

Plaquemines Parish – Parish employees are currently sand bagging and will be deploying current inventory of tubing. The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) is working to add additional tubing and resources to help combat flooding.

South Lafourche Levee District – There is water on LA 1 and 308 in Golden Meadow.

For the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-West, they closed the sector gate at Harvey Canal and floodgate at Bayou Segnette, and they are also closing gates along Harvey Canal as water comes up.

Available Shelter Space

Red Cross shelter space currently open for residents who evacuate, includes:

Larose Civic Center

East 5th Street in Larose

East Houma Recreation Center

Boundary Road in Houma

PARD Playground

5185 Eighty Arpent Road in Marrero

Belle Chasse High School

8346 Hwy 23 in Belle Chasse

State/Parish Emergency Declarations

Governor Jindal declared a state of emergency for Louisiana on Thursday, September 1.

Currently, the following parishes have issued emergency declarations: Acadia, Ascension, Assumption, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, La Salle, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Rapides, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.