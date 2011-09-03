Welsh prepares for Tropical Storm, sandbags available

The town of Welsh have prepared for Tropical Storm Lee. Superintendent of Welsh (also known as Director of Public Works in most areas) Rick Matte says the town came together and supplied more than 500 sandbags. The bags can hold up to 50lbs.

Matte says four truckloads of sand were brought in to make sure all 3400 Welsh residents will be able to stock up with at least 25 bags a piece.

As of now, Welsh residents can contact Welsh PD between 9am-3pm Sunday (August 4, 2011) to get in contact with the public works officials. After Sunday, sandbags will be passed out on an as needed basis.

Mayor Carolyn Louviere wants to remind Welsh residents that to get the free sandbags and sand, Welsh residents must present their photo ID.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.