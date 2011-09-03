DWI checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish results in two arrests

Lake Charles – Last night, law enforcement officers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop D and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office conducted a DWI checkpoint on Louisiana Highway 384 in Calcasieu Parish. A total of 861 vehicles were screened resulting in 2 DWI arrests, 7 seat belt citations, 1 child restraint citation, and 13 other traffic citations.



In addition to the 2 checkpoint arrests, Troop D troopers arrested 3 other people for DWI last night. These numbers do not include arrests made by other area law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement officers throughout the nation will continue increased DWI apprehension efforts now through Labor Day. Drive sober or get pulled over.



Each year in our nation, nearly 11,000 people are killed due to impaired driving. These deaths are 100% preventable. Last year in Louisiana, 303 of the 720 people killed on our highways (42%) were involved in alcohol related crashes.



To report impaired drivers, motorists may dial *LSP (*577) from their cellular phone or contact their local law enforcement agency.

Support for this DWI checkpoint and the additional patrols is provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.