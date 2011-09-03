Diamond Durrell's suffers a DWI incident, Sulphur woman plows th - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Diamond Durrell's suffers a DWI incident, Sulphur woman plows through

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Early September 2, 2011 Lake Charles jewelry store Diamond Durrell's had an unexpected and unwanted visitor - a SUV had crashed through its walls.

Durrell Hudson, owner of Diamond Durrell's, says he got a call around 4am this morning from his security company. He says he was told there were sounds of loud banging and glass breaking. (see video for damage)

Diamond Durrell's has been in business for 30 years. For the last 26 years, Diamond Durrell's has been at the West Prien Lake Road location.

The driver of the vehicle was 30 year old Ashley Murphy of Sulphur (photo). Murphy, who just celebrated a birthday in August, was arrested for DWI, booked and later released.  She could still face jail time depending on the case.

Video of the event shows a 2003 white Hyundai Sante Fe plowing through the side of Diamond Durrell's.  First the vehicle entered the parking lot next door near the State Farm's agency.  Then it hit a corner post after striking the median. Finally the car slammed into the corner of Diamond Durrell's.  That slam noise can be heard very loudly on store surveillance video.

Durrell Hudson estimates the damage to total around $60,000- $70,000.

Lake Charles Police Department have not released Murphy's mug shot and LCPD wouldn't say if this was a first offense DWI. There is also no word if Diamond Durrell's owner will be seeking any judgment against the offender.   

(Photo: Courtesy of Facebook - public)

