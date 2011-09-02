Price Gouging Law In Effect

The following is a news release from the Louisiana Attorney General's Office:

BATON ROUGE, LA-- Attorney General Buddy Caldwell would like to remind citizens that Louisiana price gouging laws are in effect following the state of emergency declaration from Governor Bobby Jindal in response to the imminent threat of Tropical Depression 13.

Price gouging occurs when a seller prices merchandise much higher than is reasonable or fair. The price gouging statute prohibits the raising of prices above the pre-emergency levels unless there is a national or regional market commodity shortage. This means that gasoline, petroleum products, hotels, motels, and retailers are prohibited from raising prices during this state of emergency unless they incur a spike in the price of doing business. The price gouging laws carry both civil and criminal penalties.

The state of emergency extends from Thursday, September 1, through Friday, September 30, 2011, unless terminated sooner. If you suspect price gouging, please contact the Louisiana At-torney General's Office at 800-351-4889, or visit www.agbuddycaldwell.com for more information.