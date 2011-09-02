SWLA NWR implements Hurricane Action Plan - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SWLA NWR implements Hurricane Action Plan

The following is a news release from the Southwest Louisiana National Wildlife Refuge:

The Southwest Louisiana National Wildlife Refuge Complex initiated the 120 hour pre-storm phase of their Hurricane Action Plan, Thursday, September 1,

2011 in preparation for the forecasted tropical storm/hurricane within the Gulf of Mexico.  The Visitor Center located at Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge will be closed throughout the Labor Day weekend from noon today, Friday, September 2, 2011 until Tuesday morning at 7:30 a.m. Outdoor recreational facilities at Sabine, Lacassine and Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuges will remain open unless it is determined that weather conditions warrant closures during the weekend.  If and when this occurs, Law Enforcement staff will close entrance gates to recreational facilities and/or areas.  The public is asked to stay out of all areas where gates are closed.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is the principal federal agency responsible for conserving, protecting, and enhancing fish, wildlife, and plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. The Service manages the 95-million-acre National Wildlife Refuge System that encompasses more than 540 national wildlife refuges, thousands of small wetlands, and other special management areas. It also operates 70 national fish hatcheries, 64 fishery resource offices and 78 ecological services field stations. The agency enforces federal wildlife laws, administers the Endangered Species Act, manages migratory bird populations, restores nationally significant fisheries, conserves and restores wildlife habitat such as wetlands, and helps foreign governments with their conservation efforts. The agency also oversees the Federal Aid program that distributes hundreds of millions of dollars in excise taxes on fishing and hunting equipment to state fish and wildlife agencies.

