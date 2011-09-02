SWLA NWR implements Hurricane Action Plan

The following is a news release from the Southwest Louisiana National Wildlife Refuge:

The Southwest Louisiana National Wildlife Refuge Complex initiated the 120 hour pre-storm phase of their Hurricane Action Plan, Thursday, September 1,

2011 in preparation for the forecasted tropical storm/hurricane within the Gulf of Mexico. The Visitor Center located at Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge will be closed throughout the Labor Day weekend from noon today, Friday, September 2, 2011 until Tuesday morning at 7:30 a.m. Outdoor recreational facilities at Sabine, Lacassine and Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuges will remain open unless it is determined that weather conditions warrant closures during the weekend. If and when this occurs, Law Enforcement staff will close entrance gates to recreational facilities and/or areas. The public is asked to stay out of all areas where gates are closed.

