The salvation army preparing to respond to tropical depression

The following is a news release from The Salvation Army:

Jackson, Miss. (September 2, 2011) – Salvation Army personnel throughout the central Gulf Coast are closely monitoring Tropical Depression Thirteen which is expected to develop into Tropical Storm Lee and potentially Hurricane Lee early Labor Day weekend. Salvation Army offices in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi have 24 mobile feeding units and a fully-equipped 54-foot field kitchen ready for immediate response.

The storm system is forecast to drop as many as Twenty (20) inches of rain on parts of south Louisiana and Mississippi with the potential for widespread flooding across the region. Additionally, areas in the storm's path are expected to experience extended periods of strong winds with the potential for tornadic activity.

"The Salvation Army is prepared to respond immediately to the needs of areas affected by the tropical activity," said Major Sam Henry, Divisional Commander for Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. "The Army recognizes how difficult these circumstances can be and will do everything in our power to assist individuals and families following this storm as we do in these communities 365 days a year."

In addition to feeding, The Salvation Army is prepared to provide:

• Clean-up kits containing brooms, mops, buckets and cleaning supplies

• Hygiene kits

• Drinking water

• Shower units

• First-aid supplies

• Emotional/spiritual care

The Salvation Army encourages all residents of areas in the storm's path to prepare an Emergency supply kit and stay informed to all warnings. Disaster response professionals recommend having a three to five day supply of food and water for each individual of your family as well as flashlights, medication, and battery powered radio.

"It is imperative that residents of New Orleans and the central Gulf Coast region heed all warnings and orders associated with this storm system, regardless of its path," said Bill Feist, Emergency Disaster Services Director for The Salvation Army's ALM Division. "It is important that each of us prepare for the storm."

The Salvation Army asks people who want support its Emergency Disaster Services to visit www.salvationarmyusa.org or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY. Monetary donations are needed to meet survivors' most immediate needs. A $100 donation will feed a family of four for two days, provide two cases of drinking water and one household cleanup kit, containing brooms, mops, buckets and cleaning supplies. The Salvation Army is currently not accepting donations of clothing and furniture for storm victims, please forward these donations to The Salvation Army Family Store nearest you.