Gov. Jindal TD #13 Press Conference

Governor Jindal said that they are preparing for the possibility of this tropical depression to become a tropical storm. There is a very slight possibility of this storm becoming a Category 1 Hurricane.



There is the potential for flash-flooding. There could be extended periods of time with a lot of rain. The biggest element the National Weather Service is watching is rainfall and the potential for flash flooding.



There will be some tropical storm force winds. Expect tides 2-5 feet above normal. Biggest danger for flooding is in the coastal areas.



Expecting rainfall through possibly Tuesday night. The forecast for this system has a low certainty.



"It is very important for folks to pay attention to weather in their area. Prepare now. Make sure you have an evacuation plan in place. Make sure you have plenty of clothes and non-perishable items. Even if you don't need to use those supplies for this particular storm, they are still good to have. This is a very busy time for tropical weather in southwest Louisiana."



10 Parishes of declared their own Declaration of Emergency



To get the latest information on real time road conditions you can dial 511 from your telephone and then say the road you want conditions for. You can also go to www.511LA.org .



If you see sitting water don't drive through it. Do not let your children play in flood waters.



DHH is going to be closing Oyster Harvesting as of sunset today.



