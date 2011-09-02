Gov. Jindal TD #13 Press Conference - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Gov. Jindal TD #13 Press Conference

Governor Jindal said that they are preparing for the possibility of this  tropical depression to become a tropical storm. There is a very slight possibility of this storm becoming a Category 1 Hurricane.

There is the potential for flash-flooding. There could be extended periods of time with a lot of rain. The biggest element the National Weather Service is watching is rainfall and the potential for flash flooding.

There will be some tropical storm force winds. Expect tides 2-5 feet above normal. Biggest danger for flooding is in the coastal areas.

Expecting rainfall through possibly Tuesday night. The forecast for this system has a low certainty.

"It is very important for folks to pay attention to weather in their area. Prepare now. Make sure you have an evacuation plan in place. Make sure you have plenty of clothes and non-perishable items. Even if you don't need to use those supplies for this particular storm, they are still good to have. This is a very busy time for tropical weather in southwest Louisiana."

10 Parishes of declared their own Declaration of Emergency

To get the latest information on real time road conditions you can dial 511 from your telephone and then say the road you want conditions for. You can also go to www.511LA.org .

If you see sitting water don't drive through it. Do not let your children play in flood waters.

DHH is going to be closing Oyster Harvesting as of sunset today.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly