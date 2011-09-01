Titans Shellack Saints Back-ups In Preseason Finale

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Tennessee's rookie quarterback Jake Locker

added a bit of sparkle to an otherwise lackluster game Thursday

night, leading the Titans to a 32-9 victory over the New Orleans

Saints.

The Titans' first-round pick completed 15 of 17 for 132 yards

and a touchdown. Locker also ran 22 yards to score.

Saints backup QB Chase Daniel was not as impressive. His only TD

drive came in the fourth quarter when Montez Billings capped a

66-yard drive with a 2-yard reception.

The final preseason game for both teams was a battle of the

backups. The Titans briefly played 10 of their regular starters,

including quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, who took nine snaps, and

five defensive starters.

New Orleans had one offensive starter in early and seven

defensive starters play for a short time.