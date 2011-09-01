Barbe High School Football - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Barbe High School Football

The Barbe Bucs had a successful season, but lost head coach Jimmy Shaver after nearly 30 years with the program. Defensive coordinator Mike Cutrera took the reigns and believes coach Shavers philosophy of tempo and intensity is the way to go.

Their first game of the season is set for September 2nd against the LaGrange Gators.

