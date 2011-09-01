Sam Houston High School Football

With a loss in the first round of the playoffs, the Sam Houston Broncos are looking to move past the disappointment. The Broncos also lost head coach Russell Sutherland and assistant coach Vaughn Eggleston now has the head coach title.
Their first game of the season is set for September 2nd against the St. Louis Saints.
