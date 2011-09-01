Sulphur High School Football - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur High School Football

The Sulphur Tors reached the post season last year, but season wasn't exactly explosive with a 5-5 record. The Tors are looking to regain their stride this season with hard work and dedication.

Their first game of the season is set for September 2nd against the St. Thomas More Cougars.

