Sulphur High School Football

The Sulphur Tors reached the post season last year, but season wasn't exactly explosive with a 5-5 record. The Tors are looking to regain their stride this season with hard work and dedication.
Their first game of the season is set for September 2nd against the St. Thomas More Cougars.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.