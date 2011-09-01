St. Louis High School Football

2010 was a banner year for the St. Louis Saints as they took home the District title. The Saints had a heart breaking 20-16 loss to Nevil in the Regionals. The Saints offensive line executed perfectly last season, but this year they lost 4 of those players. The Saints remain confident in their remaining and replacement parts.
Their first game of the season is set for September 2nd against the Sam Houston Broncos.
