St. Louis High School Football

St. Louis High School Football

2010 was a banner year for the St. Louis Saints as they took home the District title. The Saints had a heart breaking 20-16 loss to Nevil in the Regionals. The Saints offensive line executed perfectly last season, but this year they lost 4 of those players. The Saints remain confident in their remaining and replacement parts.

Their first game of the season is set for September 2nd against the Sam Houston Broncos.

