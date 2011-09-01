DeRidder High School Football

The DeRidder Dragons finished 4th in the District ending with a 6-5 record, but it's a brand new season with a whole different team. The Dragons return 5 starters on offense and are hoping this season they can get a true taste of the playoffs.
Their first game of the season is set for September 2nd against the Leesville Wampus Cats.
