LaGrange High School Football - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LaGrange High School Football

The LaGrange Gators had a mediocre finish last season even with a 6-4 record. The Gators didn't reach the playoffs, but they are hoping for a promising season this year.

Their first game of the season is set for September 2nd against the Barbe Bucs.

Powered by Frankly