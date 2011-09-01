Washington Marion High School Football - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Washington Marion High School Football

The Washington Marion Indians ended last season with a 2-8 record. The bitter pain of last season is behind them now and during head coach Freddy Harrison's first year they built a good foundation. The Indians are ready to prove themselves this season.

Their first game of the season is set for September 2nd against the Peabody Warhorses.

