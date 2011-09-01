Governor Bobby Jindal Declares State of Emergency for Tropical Disturbance

The following is a news release from the Office of the governor:

BATON ROUGE – Today, Governor Bobby Jindal issued the following executive proclamation declaring a state of emergency as a result of the forecasted conditions of Tropical Disturbance Invest (AL-93).

STATE OF EMERGENCY – TROPICAL DISTURBANCE INVEST

WHEREAS, the Louisiana Homeland Security and Emergency Assistance and Disaster Act, R.S. 29:721, et seq., confers upon the Governor of the State of Louisiana emergency powers to deal with emergencies and disasters, including those caused by fire, flood, earthquake or other natural or manmade causes, in order to ensure that preparations of this State will be adequate to deal with such emergencies or disasters and to preserve the lives and property of the people of the State of Louisiana;

WHEREAS, when the Governor determines that a disaster or emergency has occurred, or the threat thereof is imminent, R.S. 29:724(B)(1) empowers him to declare a state of emergency by executive order or proclamation;

WHEREAS, Tropical Disturbance Invest (AL-93) is currently located over the central Gulf of Mexico moving slowly northwestward toward the State of Louisiana and posing a threat of extremely heavy, prolonged rainfall resulting in very high tides for coastal parishes and the possibility of flash floods for coastal parishes and inland parishes through the Labor Day weekend;

WHEREAS, the National Weather Service does not at this time predict this storm to develop into a hurricane, however, the National Weather Service does calculate a high probability this storm will develop into a Tropical Storm that, due to regional weather conditions forecast for the State, could cause it to move slowly along the coast of the State with coastal and inland areas of the State forecast to receive up 12-15 inches of torrential rainfall over the next 48 hours;

WHEREAS, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the next 72 hours for parts of southeastern Louisiana, which places lives and property in jeopardy;

NOW THEREFORE I, BOBBY JINDAL, Governor of the State of Louisiana, by virtue of the authority vested by the Constitution and laws of the State of Louisiana, do hereby order and direct as follows:

SECTION 1: Pursuant to the Louisiana Homeland Security and Emergency Assistance and Disaster Act, R.S. 29:721, et seq., a state of emergency is declared to exist in the State of Louisiana as a result of forecasted tropical storm which has created emergency conditions that threaten the lives and property of the citizens of the State.

SECTION 2: The Director of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is hereby authorized to undertake any activity authorized by law which he deems necessary and appropriate in response to this declaration.

SECTION 3: The state of emergency extends from Thursday, September 1, 2011 through Friday, September 30, 2011, unless terminated sooner.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have set my hand officially and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of Louisiana, at the Capitol, in the City of Baton Rouge, on this Thursday, 1st day of September, 2011.