Mayor Roach encourages public to plan for possible heavy rainfall in area

The following is a news release from the City of Lake Charles:



Lake Charles could experience heavy rainfall over the next several days due to a low pressure system currently in the Gulf of Mexico, which is expected to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm.

Everyone is encouraged to monitor this system very closely and to plan for the possibility of some local flooding.

Said Mayor Roach: "We should all stay informed through local media and closely monitor the weather as it develops with the possibility of our area being impacted by heavy rainfall and increased wind conditions.

"Our area has been in a drought for several months, It's important that everyone remember that there are low-lying areas where street flooding occurs in times of heavy rain and be prepared to take alternate routes if necessary."

The City coordinates with the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for sandbags. Advisories regarding locations and availability will be issued should the need occur.