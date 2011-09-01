Cameron Parish OEP statement

The following is a news release from the Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness

Eddie Benoit, Cameron OEP Director advises residents of Cameron Parish to monitor the tropical system.

If you live or work along a waterway, be extra conscious of what the system is doing.

Right now, they are expecting tides of one to 2 feet above normal... winds 20 - 30 MPH.

If the system remains in the gulf for an extended period of time, your lead time would be short....

So have your plans in place now!

Cameron OEP is monitoring the situation closely.