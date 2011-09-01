Final Action on Fiscal Year 2011-2012 Budget

The following is a news release from the City of Lake Charles:

at Special Meeting of City Council September 13

At the Tuesday, August 30 City Council Agenda Meeting it was announced by City Council President John Ieyoub that final action will be taken on the City of Lake Charles proposed Fiscal Year 2011-2012 Annual Budget at a Special Meeting of the Lake Charles City Council on Tuesday, September 13, at 5:30 p.m., just prior to the regularly scheduled Agenda Meeting.

The City of Lake Charles proposed Fiscal Year 2011-2012 Annual Budget document is available for viewing on the City of Lake Charles web site www.cityoflakecharles.com , along with the August 15 budget letter submitted by the City to the City Council, and the City's proposed budget presentation made to the Council at the Tuesday, August 30 public hearing.

A hard copy of the budget is available for viewing on the 4th and 10th floors of City Hall, 326 Pujo St., and at the following Calcasieu Parish, libraries in Lake Charles: Central Library, 301 W. Claude; Epps Branch, 1320 N. Simmons; and Carnegie Memorial Branch, 411 Pujo St.