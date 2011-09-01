Dove hunting season begins Saturday, Sept. 3 and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is providing public dove hunting opportunities for hunters to have multiple options of land to hunt on.

LDWF leased private land in Beauregard Parish and DeRidder, Grant Parish, Jeff Davis Parish and Welsh.

LDWF Wildlife Biologist Kori LeGleu said it's good for hunters who don't have the land to hunt on.

"We want to give them the opportunity to come out here and enjoy the outdoors and maybe get their bag limit!" Legleu said.

There are some rules the hunters must obey. Legleu said no alcohol is allowed on the land. Hunters should also practice safe gun handling. Also, hunters should stay within boundaries of the lease area.

Hunters will also need to have a valid basic hunting license and a HIP certification, Legleu said.

This land is available to hunters from sunrise to sunset only on Saturday, September 3.

All rights reserved. KPLC 2011.