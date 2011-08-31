Saints/Titans Preseason Preview

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Although they'll spend the regular season
preaching against looking ahead, at this time of the year NFL
players and coaches readily admit to it.
For the Tennessee Titans and the New Orleans Saints, the biggest
factor in Thursday night's preseason finale is the games coming up
next week.
Saints coach Sean Payton is trying to balance the work some
veterans still need with his desire to make sure everyone is fresh-
and uninjured - for the Sept. 8 opener at Green Bay.
Tennessee looks to shore up a running game that may not include
holdout Chris Johnson without losing anyone for their Sept. 11
opener at Jacksonville.
