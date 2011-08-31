Astros Sweep Pirates

HOUSTON (AP) - J.A. Happ allowed three hits and struck out six
over seven innings and the Houston Astros beat the Pittsburgh
Pirates 2-0 on Wednesday night for a sweep of the three-game
series.
Despite having the worst record in baseball (47-90), the Astros
have won five of their last seven overall and seven of their last
eight at home. Houston's other sweep this season was against the
Chicago Cubs May 30-June 1.
Happ (5-15) had his second strong outing since returning from
Triple-A Oklahoma City. He didn't allow a runner past first base
and walked one. It was Happ's first major league victory since July
19.
James McDonald (8-7) had won five of his previous seven
decisions. He pitched six innings, allowed seven hits, two walks
and struck out six.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.