Astros Sweep Pirates

HOUSTON (AP) - J.A. Happ allowed three hits and struck out six

over seven innings and the Houston Astros beat the Pittsburgh

Pirates 2-0 on Wednesday night for a sweep of the three-game

series.

Despite having the worst record in baseball (47-90), the Astros

have won five of their last seven overall and seven of their last

eight at home. Houston's other sweep this season was against the

Chicago Cubs May 30-June 1.

Happ (5-15) had his second strong outing since returning from

Triple-A Oklahoma City. He didn't allow a runner past first base

and walked one. It was Happ's first major league victory since July

19.

James McDonald (8-7) had won five of his previous seven

decisions. He pitched six innings, allowed seven hits, two walks

and struck out six.