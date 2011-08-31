Office of motor vehicles employee in Jennings arrested

The following is a news release from Louisiana State Police:

Jennings – Last week, detectives with the Lake Charles field office of the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations received information from the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) that one of their employees, 42-year-old Beronica L. Jourden of Lafayette, was suspected of stealing money from the OMV office located in Jennings.

Investigators obtained records from OMV officials and determined that money had indeed been stolen from the OMV. During questioning, Jourden admitted to stealing money and tampering with OMV records.

This afternoon, Jourden was charged with malfeasance in office, injuring public records, and theft. Jourden was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail on a $5,000 bond.

An audit is being conducted by the OMV and additional charges are possible. The investigation is continuing.