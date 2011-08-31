Drought affecting deer feed

The recent drought is hurting the deer feed plots deer hunters plant on their hunting land.

The lack of rain doesn't let the feed grow and without the feed, deer won't graze on the grounds.

Owner of McNeely's Wildlife Feed store in Sulphur, Bruce McNeely said the feed gives deer the nutrients they need.

"The drought affects the antler growth on the bucks and it also affects the does that are pregnant with fawns because they have to have nutrition for them and the bucks have to have the nutrition to grow their big horns," McNeely said.

But the drought hasn't been the only problem affecting feed on the hunting grounds. Wild hogs still present a problem in the area.

"If you have a hog problem then they'll eat a lot of your feed that you're putting out for the deer," McNeely said.

He also said it's not a bad idea for hunters to consider planting feed plots year round.

"It would be nice if they would start feeding more year round than just waiting till a few weeks before deer season to start feeding," McNeely said. "The deer need the nutrients more in the spring and during the summer during antler growth and whenever does are carrying fawns."

All rights reserved. KPLC 2011.